John David Washington says he initially hid his actor father's identity to get film roles on his own
'I saw how people changed when they found out who my father was,' said John David Washington.
John David Washington says he used to hide the fact that he is the son of Hollywood star Denzel Washington initially during film auditions.
Washington, who currently headlines filmmaker Christopher Nolan''s much-awaited Tenet, told Mr Porter website he wanted to have a "sense of normalcy" and that's why he would "lie" about his father's job.
"I saw how people changed when they found out who my father was. I used to lie, saying he was a construction worker or in jail, just to have some sense of normalcy.
"I felt like there was no way people would take me seriously, even if I was good. They would always judge me. So I hid who my father was. I guess I was protecting myself," the 36-year-old actor said.
He is the eldest of Denzel and actor Pauletta Washington's four children.
He started his acting career with the HBO series Ballers and found global success with the Spike Lee film BlackKklansman.
In Tenet, he stars alongside the likes of Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.
Nolan wrote and directed the espionage drama, which was filmed across several countries and in IMAX, writes Deadline. The Oscar-winning helmer had previously described it as the most ambitious film he has ever made.
After multiple release date revisions due to the coronavirus pandemic, film is finally set to hit cinemas in the US on 4 September. In overseas markets, it will be out starting from 26 August.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
