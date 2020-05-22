In Tenet new trailer, John David Washington warps time to save the world in Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller

Warner Bros shared a new trailer of Christopher Nolan’s upcoming thriller Tenet.

The trailer opens with Martin Donovan telling Washington, "All I have for you is a word...tenet. It'll open the right doors, some of the wrong ones, too. Use it carefully." It seems like Washington's character has been entrusted with the duty to save the world from doom.

While the 2-minute long does not reveal much about the plot, it does clarify that Washington does not have the ability to time travel but to manipulate it. Washington calls it "inversion."

One sequence shows him shoot bullets at a wall, only to see the bullet return back into his weapon's barrel. "You're not shooting the bullet, you're catching it," explains Clémence Poésy. Dimple Kapadia also features briefly in the trailer.

Robert Pattinson, Michael Caine, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh will be seen in pivotal roles in Tenet.

Here is the trailer

From Director Christopher Nolan. #TENET, coming to theaters. Watch the new trailer now. pic.twitter.com/qKoPRyHcLE — TENET (@TENETFilm) May 22, 2020

Nolan had described Tenet as his most ambitious project so far which he made use of a mix of IMAX and 70mm film. Despite the coronavirus outbreak across the world, the feature's release date is still 17 July.

According to The Verge, Tenet is not only one of the biggest films for Warner Bros for the year, it also serves as a test as to whether Hollywood could start releasing films after a sudden halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polygon quoted IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond as saying that Nolan would like to be coming out with the film that open theatres. “I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters reopened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan."

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 11:52:19 IST

