John Abraham turns 48: From No Smoking to Rocky Handsome, a list of his lesser-known films and where to stream them

From Aashayein to Rocky Handsome, a streaming guide on John Abraham's 48th birthday

Model-turned-actor John Abraham is celebrating his 48th birthday, today, 17 December.

Abraham, who is known for his performances in films such as Dostana, New York, Race 2, Madras Cafe, Batla House, Satyameva Jayate, Dishoom, made his acting debut in the 2003 film Jism opposite Bipasha Basu.

He also owns a production house that has backed films like Vicky Donor and Madras Cafe. Apart from his involvement in the film industry, Abraham also owns Indian Super League (ISL) football team North East United FC. The actor also is a strong advocate of animal rights.

On Abraham's birthday, here are five of his lesser-known films you must watch:

Rocky Handsome

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, Rocky Handsome is an official remake of the 2010 Korean film The Man from Nowhere. Abraham plays Kabir, a young man who runs a pawn shop in Goa. He befriends his little neighbour Naomi, a bright eight-year-old girl. After she gets abducted, he goes on a vengeful spree to get her back.

Rocky Handsome is available on Netflix.

Romeo Akbar Walter

John Abraham. Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and SikanderKher play pivotal roles in the film about a banker who is recruited as a spy for an undercover operation in Pakistan. The film was released in 2019.

Romeo Akbar Walter is available to stream on Netflix.

No Smoking

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, No Smoking, a neo-noir surreal psychological thriller, was released in 2007. Abraham plays the role of a self-obsessed chain smoker who agrees to quit smoking in order to save his marriage and enrols himself in a rehabilitation centre. However, once there he is caught in a mysterious and powerful organisation, which claims to cure such addictions, though through very unusual ways.

No Smoking is available on Zee5.

Aashayein

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Aashayein revolves around a gambler whose life takes a turn when he discovers he has been diagnosed with cancer. However, he finds new hope in life thanks to patients he meets at a rehabilitation centre. Abraham played the lead role in the film.

Aashayein is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Jhootha Hi Sahi

Abraham essays the role of Sid, a bookstore owner in London, who receives a call from a distraught woman named Mishka after his number is mistakenly printed on a suicide helpline.

Jhootha Hi Sahi is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.