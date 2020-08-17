Entertainment

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn tweet condolences

Nishikant Kamat was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, said AIG Hospitals in a statement

FP Staff August 17, 2020 17:43:05 IST
Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn tweet condolences

Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday, 17 August, in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital, after a battle with liver cirrhosis. He was 50.

In a statement, AIG Hospital said that Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31 July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years.

Read the statement here

Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Randeep Hooda, among others also tweeted their condolences. "I will miss you my friend Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace," wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh, who starred in Mr Kamat's film Lai Bhaari.

Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005). The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He also directed Deshmukh in blockbuster Marathi film Lai Bhari.

Kamat made his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008. He is also known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari. He has also directed John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Updated Date: August 17, 2020 17:43:05 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Taylor Swift's album Folklore nabs 7th No. 1 title on Billboard chart marking best first-week sales in 2020
Entertainment

Taylor Swift's album Folklore nabs 7th No. 1 title on Billboard chart marking best first-week sales in 2020

The last album to sell more units in a single week was Taylor Swift's Lover, released last August

Russell Crowe's Unhinged dominates UK, Ireland box office with a total of $229,000
Entertainment

Russell Crowe's Unhinged dominates UK, Ireland box office with a total of $229,000

Meanwhile, Disney holdover Onward has grossed a total of $7.4 million since it opened on 6 March

Norwegian reporter sues Golden Globes organisation, alleging it stifles competition for members
Entertainment

Norwegian reporter sues Golden Globes organisation, alleging it stifles competition for members

The reporter in her Los Angeles lawsuit said that despite reporting on Hollywood for many prominent Norwegian outlets, she has been repeatedly denied membership in the organisation.