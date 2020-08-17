Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn tweet condolences
Nishikant Kamat was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years, said AIG Hospitals in a statement
Director-actor Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday, 17 August, in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital, after a battle with liver cirrhosis. He was 50.
In a statement, AIG Hospital said that Kamat was admitted to AIG Hospitals on 31 July 2020 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from liver cirrhosis for the past two years.
Read the statement here
Press Statement from AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/D8CRex020a
— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 17, 2020
Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, Randeep Hooda, among others also tweeted their condolences. "I will miss you my friend Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace," wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh, who starred in Mr Kamat's film Lai Bhaari.
I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020
More than a director, you were a mentor and a friend to me. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir. You will always be missed.#RIP pic.twitter.com/BYvykzCJF8
— Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) August 17, 2020
My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.
RIP Nishikant
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020
Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020
Such a sad news of my friend and brilliant actor and filmmaker Nishikant Kamat’s untimely death. So so sad. बिछड़े सभी बारी बारी। ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/rWF8XKr4Rn
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 17, 2020
#NishikantKamat you were one of a kind.. I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I’m just so glad our paths crossed.. I will miss you dear Nishi .. R.i.p ❤️
— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 17, 2020
Damn, this years cruelty doesn’t end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend 💔
— Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) August 17, 2020
Kamat made his directorial debut with Marathi movie Dombivali Fast (2005). The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. He also directed Deshmukh in blockbuster Marathi film Lai Bhari.
Kamat made his first Bollywood film Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008. He is also known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Drishyam, Irrfan Khan-starrer Madaari. He has also directed John Abraham-starrers Force and Rocky Handsome, among others. He was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero starring Harshvardhan Kapoor.
