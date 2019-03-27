John Abraham to star in, produce untitled biker film, helmed by Rensil D’Silva

John Abraham has announced his next project, an untiled biker film, directed by Rensil D'Silva, which he will also produce alongside Ajay Kapoor. This feature marks his third collaboration with Kapoor after Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and the upcoming espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter.

IT’S OFFICIAL... John Abraham to star in a film that revolves around motorcycles... Not titled yet... Directed by Rensil D’Silva... Produced by Ajay Kapoor... Starts July 2019... Third film of John and producer Ajay Kapoor as a team, after #Parmanu and #RAW. pic.twitter.com/B1UDj3dJwH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

The film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to go on floors in July 2019.

John in a press release, according to Hindustan Times said, "A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads!"

The publication further writes that the film will be shot in Isle of Man, where Abraham has also been training for his role.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 13:17:45 IST