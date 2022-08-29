T-Series tweeted- 'Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies.Diwali 2023 just got bigger!'

John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaaz Gill, Nora Fatehi together in one film, one frame, should make for an exciting watch. Sajid Khan, the man behind the Housefull franchise, brings together these four stars in his next film called 100%.

Officially announcing the film on their social media handles, T-Series wrote- “Not 70% not 80% not even 90%!! We guarantee you a #100Percent entertainer packed with comedy, action, music & spies.Diwali 2023 just got bigger!”

The movie that is slated to be a family entertainer, will see Nora share screen space with John Abraham for the very first time. The Sajid Khan film, set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents a Guilty By Association Media production 100%. Directed by Sajid Khan, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Amar Butala.

Deshmukh and Sajid Khan have worked in all of the latter’s directorial ventures, right from the Housefull series to Heyy Babyy to Humshakals to Himmatwala. John and Sajid come together again after the 2012 hit Housefull 2. Sajid Khan is the funny man from television who has been a part of some very popular and successful shows like Kehne Mein Kya Harj Hai, Ikke Pe Ikka, Sajid No. 1, Sajid Super Sale, Sajid Superstars, and Yaaron Ki Baaraat.

