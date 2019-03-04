John Abraham on Romeo Akbar Walter: I'd like to do patriotic movies but won't make jingoistic films

The trailer of John Abraham's upcoming action thriller Romeo Akbar Walter seems interesting. As the actor succeeds in creating an impactful niche for himself through cop and spy stories based on real life, John Abraham opens up about RAW, fellow film colleagues, and his beliefs.

The actor adds that a significant amount of research went behind RAW. "It's a different film, a compelling story. Robbie (Grewal, director) has done some mind-blowing, credible research and today, if you make films on such a sensitive topic, you have a sense of responsibility. You have to be very sure what you're talking about." The actor feels there is nothing wrong with the sudden surge of war films in Bollywood. "If Hollywood makes war films and if they glorify their soldiers, why can't we? So it's a great time for us as well as the audience," adds John.

RAW, which charts the journey of a simple Indian man till he becomes the country's spy for Pakistan, was an obvious difficult journey for John. The film apparently took a toll on him as well. "Very honestly, from when I started my career to where I'm today, I don't want to believe that I have graduated. As an actor, I am learning every day from everybody. Yes, this film has taken a lot out of me, in a positive way and it shows in the film. The whole process that he goes through is beautifully depicted in the film. If I have to spearhead my show-reel, I would go with Romeo Akbar Walter," adds the actor.

With the political climate quite heated in Bollywood, John shared his sentiments on why his fellow colleagues choose to remain silent on matters and supported Kangana Ranaut for speaking her mind. He states, "I think Kangana definitely is (politically aware) and she’s got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware. But you shouldn’t be like what I call 'stupidly talented' (laughs). You cannot be an idiot who doesn’t know anything about which country lies where, what’s happening in Bihar to Syria, then they should just shut up and smile, and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don’t talk. If you aren’t aware, don’t make any statement. I think everyone who has made this film, are very politically aware. They understand what’s happening. We have shot a lot in Kashmir, so we know what is happening there and we know the grassroot problems there. But again, making a statement at the right time is important, not making a statement for effect, or to trend. So I’m not in the business of trending. I don’t want to trend. It’s good to show a good film, entertain the audience and move on in life."

Abraham also shared his opinion on the kind of nationalistic films that he would want to be a part of. "I'm a very big India lover and when you love your country, you will get attracted to such stories. I would like to do patriotic films but I will not make any jingoistic films. I'm not anti-any other country or religion. I'm very pro-secular. I would like to make films that would reflect the true nature of this country."

The actor also states that he would love to play wing-commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who recently returned to Indian soil after getting captured in Pakistan.

(With inputs from Simran Singh)

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2019 15:45:32 IST