John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur's Batla House earns Rs 91.76 cr; Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal stands at Rs 178.11 cr

With the release of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho this week, the Hindi box office will have a few big banners vying for the top position. Batla House and Mission Mangal are currently bringing in considerable numbers, and may well prove to be tough competitors for Saaho.

Batla House has successfully completed a two-week run. The total collections of the film by its third Thursday stand at Rs 1.72 crore, bringing the total up to Rs 91.76 crore.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, Fox Star Studios, and Hope Productions' Mission Mangal had a considerable run at the box office earning Rs 178.11 crore in two weeks. The space film is inching closer to beat his highest grosser, 2.0 (which garnered Rs 189.55 cr).

Mission Mangal has been unanimously loved by moviegoers across the country, and is eyeing more records in coming days.

Here's is a break-up of the week 2 collections of Mission Mangal at the box office

Week 1 -128.16cr

Day 9- rs 7.83 crore

Day 10- Rs 13.32 crore

Day 11- Rs 15.30 crore

Day 12- Rs 3.87 crore

Day 13- Rs 3.43 crore

Day 14- Rs 3.15 crore

Day 15- Rs 3.05 crore

Week 2- Rs 49.95 crore

Mission Mangal was released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the visually appealing space film rightly appealed to the masses, and opened to a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on the opening day, making it Akshay's highest opener till date.

Starring Akshay, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya, and Sharman Joshi, the film has been helmed by Jagan Shakti. Akshay essays the role of ISRO scientist Rakesh Dhawan, who, along with Vidya (as Tara Shinde), gets a team of scientists together to send a satellite to Mars. Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan, launched in 2013.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 13:02:07 IST