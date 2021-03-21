John Abraham clarifies earlier statement on direct-to-digital releases: 'I think OTT is a blessing'

Mumbai Saga actor John Abraham had, in a recent interview said, '90 per cent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad.'

John Abraham had recently said that he prefers his film Mumbai Saga to release in cinemas over streamers. According to Hindustan Times, the actor had panned most direct-to-digital releases by saying "90 percent of movies that opted for OTT release were bad."

Abraham recently clarified his statement in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama. The actor said his statement was taken "very out of context," adding that he believes Mumbai Saga will be best enjoyed in a cinema.

"I think OTT is a blessing but I feel Mumbai Saga is a cinema experience. That is something Emraan and I also discussed when we saw the film that this film should release on the big screen and nowhere else. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta that it saw the release on big screen. I think there are films that meant for the platform, there are films meant for the festivals and there are films that are mean for the big screen. I think each film has got it its own place."

Earlier, there were unconfirmed reports that Mumbai Saga will premiere on a digital platform, but director Gupta stuck to his promise of releasing the movie in cinema halls.

Mumbai Saga hit cinemas on 18 March and opened to a dismal box office collection of Rs 2.83 crore. On its second day of release, the gangster drama earned Rs 2.40 crore.