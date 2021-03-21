Mumbai Saga box office collection: Sanjay Gupta's gangster film earns Rs 2.40 cr on Day 2

The box office collection of Mumbai Saga dropped by 10 percent on the gangster drama's second day of release.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga released on Friday, 19 March. The gangster drama opened to Rs 2.82 crore, but has failed to see a surge in its earnings (Rs 2.40 crore) on its second day of release. The total box office collection now stands at Rs 5.22 crore.

With the increase of COVID-19 cases alongside a curfew in Maharashtra, the footfall in cinemas has been low.

Here is the update

Set in the 1980s-90s, the film revolves around the underworld. John portrays the character of a gangster while Hashmi is essaying the role of a police officer. Hashmi fights it out with the underworld to eliminate violence from the city.

Bhushan Kumar, Sangeeta Ahir, Anuradha Gupta, and Krishan Kumar have bankrolled the film. It also stars Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, and Amol Gupte in crucial roles.

Mumbai Saga has been written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film marks Sanjay’s comeback to the genre of gangster drama after a gap of eight years. His last gangster film was Shootout at Wadala, which released in 2013.