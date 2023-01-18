Bollywood actor John Abraham knows how to take some time out from his busy schedule and spare the same for his family and these pictures are proof of that. The actor along with his wife Priya Runchal are both avid dog lovers and are proud owners of two beautiful pooches, Sia and Bailey. They are often spotted spending time together and looking after their fur friends. This time as well, the family of four went on a day out and spent some good time together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya Runchal also shared a photo of them together and further called them the ‘fab four’.

The photo shared on Priya’s social media handle shows her along with her husband, John Abraham while being with their two pet dogs, Sia and Bailey. They can be seen sitting at a restaurant. In her caption, Priya thanked a friend, Melvin for hosting them and further added a funny question asking where anyone would make a film about ‘Sia and Bailey’s dostana’.

“Thank you for hosting us with so much love! special thanks to Melvin. Yeah, John Abraham and Priya Runchal are cool and all, but who’s making a film about sia & bailey’s dostana? ps: gotta love the fab four,” she wrote.

Check her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal)



Fans while taking to the comment section also showered the post with love. A user wrote, “Thank you so so much for adopting these two. you both are incredibly amazing humans may god bless you always” while another user wrote, “Dia and Bailey are so so cute. Love them.”

Users also shared love and fire emojis in the comments.

The post has already amassed thousands of likes and several views.

Notably, both John and Priya often share pictures of their pet dogs along with their family members.

On the work front

John Abraham is presently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Pathaan, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will hit theatres on 25 January 2023.

He was last seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller film, Ek Villain Returns.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.