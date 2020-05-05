You are here:

Joe Russo confirms he is working on sequel to Chris Hemsworth's Netflix action-drama Extraction

Filmmaker Joe Russo has started working on a sequel to Chris Hemsworth-starrer Extraction.

The director wrote and co-produced the action thriller, which debuted on Netflix in April and has been praised by both the critics and viewers.

Russo told Deadline that he has inked a deal for the sequel that might build upon the open ending of the first movie.

"The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be," the filmmaker said.

"We're not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience," he added.

Sam Hargrave, who worked with Russo and his brother Anthony on Marvel blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame", directed the movie about a black ops mercenary (Hemsworth) who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son inDhaka,Bangladesh.

The movie also featured Rudraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli and David Harbour.

Joe and Anthony both produced the movie through their banner AGBO.

On 2 May, Hemsworth had expressed his interested in starring in either a prequel or sequel to this film. Netflix had recently announced that Extraction was on its way to become its most-watched original feature and may attract more than 90 million viewers in the first four week of release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 05, 2020