Joaquin Phoenix among stars arrested during climate change protests in Washington DC

Weeks ahead of the Oscars and fresh off the boat with a Golden Globe win Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was arrested this week, participating in a climate change protest, state reports.

Phoenix was one among the many stars present and arrested at Jane Fonda’s last Fire Drill Friday protest in Washington DC. Others present were Martin Sheen, Maggie Gyllenhaal,a and Susan Sarandon. In the rally, Phoenix even gave an impassioned speech on the effects of meat and dairy industries on the global phenomenon of climate change.

As per reports, the US Capitol Police declared a total of 147 arrests of protesters for unlawful demonstration.

Phoenix attended the protest, extending support to Fonda onstage to deliver a short speech. In her introduction of the actor, Fonda called Phoenix “one of the greatest living actors today.”

As per a report in Variety, Phoenix, in his speech, said, "Something I think isn’t oftentimes talked about in the environmental movement or in the conversation about climate change is that the meat and dairy industry is the third leading cause of climate change. I think sometimes we wonder what we can do in this fight against climate change and there’s something that you can do today, right now, and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume."

Check out posts on the protest

Joaquin Phoenix: "I struggle so much with what I can do [to combat climate change] at times. There are things that I can't avoid -- I flew a plane out here today, or last night rather. But one thing that I can do is change my eating habits." pic.twitter.com/RaZILYq0La — The Hill (@thehill) January 10, 2020

Listen to this incredible speech from OUR President, Martin Sheen #FireDrillFriday 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z7HxNkovR8 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) January 10, 2020

We salute animal activist Joaquin Phoenix, who took to the steps of Capitol Hill during today's @FireDrillFriday climate protest to call out the meat & dairy industries for being the 3rd largest contributor to climate change.He was arrested later in the day.📹:Jonathan Rosenberry pic.twitter.com/YNp0LEoM2F — Farm Sanctuary (@FarmSanctuary) January 11, 2020

Updated Date: Jan 11, 2020 11:20:22 IST