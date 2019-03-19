You are here:

JK Rowling trolled for Dumbledore-Grindelwald relationship reveal; Twitter says revelation is 'too little too late'

FP Staff

Mar 19, 2019 11:17:22 IST

Harry Potter series creator JK Rowling has delved deeper into the complicated relationship between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. According to a Radio Times report, Rowling confirms that their was a sexual dimension to the characters' bond.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling said during the 'Distinctly Dumbledore' feature. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

In 2007, the author had casually mentioned that that Dumbledore was gay during a Q&A session with Harry Potter fans. Her admission was followed by the revelation that Dumbledore’s love for childhood friend turned dark wizard Grindelwald became his "great tragedy."

Though Rowling has finally opened up and started talking about Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship, fans are saying it is too little too late, with many taking to Twitter to mock the author for trying to formalise the details at such a late date.

 

 

The characters of Dumbledore and Grindelward were played by actors Jude law and Johnny Depp in the 2018 release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

