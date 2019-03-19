JK Rowling trolled for Dumbledore-Grindelwald relationship reveal; Twitter says revelation is 'too little too late'

Harry Potter series creator JK Rowling has delved deeper into the complicated relationship between Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald. According to a Radio Times report, Rowling confirms that their was a sexual dimension to the characters' bond.

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship,” Rowling said during the 'Distinctly Dumbledore' feature. “But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know.”

In 2007, the author had casually mentioned that that Dumbledore was gay during a Q&A session with Harry Potter fans. Her admission was followed by the revelation that Dumbledore’s love for childhood friend turned dark wizard Grindelwald became his "great tragedy."

Though Rowling has finally opened up and started talking about Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship, fans are saying it is too little too late, with many taking to Twitter to mock the author for trying to formalise the details at such a late date.

Rowling: They had an intense sexual relationship. In the movie: Grindelwald and Dumbledore lock eyes for 2 seconds pic.twitter.com/5rUNwPrCRP — Dashran Yohan (@dashtalksmovies) March 17, 2019

jk rowling reappearing every 2 months to say something literally no one asked about is me adding more random details to my essay to up my word count https://t.co/70D37Xez76 — (@DAREDEVllLS) March 17, 2019

J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies https://t.co/Y5gcbMWNB9 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 16, 2019

professor x: what’s your power? jk rowling: i can rewrite the past of fictional characters gay professor x : interesting — Skoog (@Skoogeth) March 18, 2019

jk rowling: omg fun fact about moaning myr— me: leave it. — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) March 18, 2019

Nobody: J.K. Rowling: Hogwarts was super diverse, exceptionally gay, extremely homoerotic, and there were a ton of black and jewish kids too, I just didn't write about any of them, but they were there, trust me. Somebody: Ma'am this is a Wendy's — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) March 17, 2019

I have the exact same reaction to JK Rowling trying to retroactively diversify the Harry Potter universe as I do to James Cameron promising four Avatar sequels. Nobody asked for this. — Hazel Hayes (@TheHazelHayes) March 18, 2019

Write it in a book, Rowling, or it didn't happen. — Tsuki (@AmaiTsukiChan) March 17, 2019

Nobody: J.K. Rowling: Dumbledore ate the peach from Call Me By Your Name — jon (@prasejeebus) March 17, 2019

The characters of Dumbledore and Grindelward were played by actors Jude law and Johnny Depp in the 2018 release Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 11:17:22 IST