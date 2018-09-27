JK Rowling faces heat as fans call out 'racist' casting of Nagini in Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald

The new trailer of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald has left some fans fuming after it confirms a long-standing theory about Vodlemort's faithful snake Nagini. The snake was one of the Dark Lord's horcruxes used to be an Asian woman before turning into a reptile. She is a Maledictus: a human woman with a blood curse which turns her into an animal.

In the trailer, Ezra Miller's Credence calls out to Claudia Kim's Nagini at a circus. The actress appears as a normal person and mysteriously turns into a snake shortly. The shapeshifting act may be enticing to watch given the mystique about bloodthirsty reptiles but Potterheads soon started sharing their concern about the character. In the books, Nagini's character is devoid of any humanity and is ultimately killed by Neville Longbottom in the Battle of Hogwarts.

“Let's retroactively turn a woman of color into a literal object owned by a white man inspired by nazis.” https://t.co/JYTQK6YFss — Bad Janet™️ (@CharlesPulliam) September 25, 2018

Because Nagini is ultimately a murderous snake who has little humanity to her character, members of the Potterverse have started calling out JK Rowling, accusing her of being sketchy with Asian characters. Many find it problematic and racist that an Asian woman is ultimately killed by a white man and for the most part, is servile to Voldemort.

maybe “circus performer who turns into a murderous snake“ isn't the best choice of role for one of the two WOC in the franchise. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) September 25, 2018

Nagini's characterisation as a caged, enchanting circus performer has also revived the debate on Rowling's history of fetishising Asians and the Asian culture. The fact that Nagini has its etymological roots in Sanskrit but the person playing it is South Korean has added fuel to fire. Displeased Potterheads have also pointed out the lack of diversity in the Harry Potter books and why Crimes of Grindelwald deserved the heat it is facing right now for escalating the problem.

apparently Nagini is a Cursed Asian (idk; a Sanskrit name for a Korean character??) Female Animagus enslaved (dehumanized) by Voldemort (White Supremacist), written just to be killed by at the end of the story. pic.twitter.com/hm4HQG3lg1 — Jiel (@jazLei_pchan) September 26, 2018

J.K Rowling is trash and I’m sick of it. Nagini is apparently an East Asian woman. If you don’t see anything racist about an asian woman being the pet of a white man—who is basically magic hitler, I don’t know what to say. pic.twitter.com/QeJxZCWeym — 🌈 (@kruxila) September 25, 2018

Rowling's defence is not doing her any good either. Apparently, the acclaimed writer had kept Nagini's backstory a secret for almost 20 years. Her response is being seen as a cover up for the shoddy representation of one of the few South Asian characters that can be found in the Potterverse.

JK Rowling saying she keps the nagini thing a secret for 20 years is just like when you have an argument and think of a comeback an hour later — jocelyn (@jocelynseip) September 26, 2018

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 11:09 AM