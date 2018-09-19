You are here:

Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival: Bulbul Can Sing, Balekempa among nine films to be screened in India Gold section

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image announced on Wednesday the lineup for the India Gold section of the upcoming Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival.

Balekempa, the directorial debut of Ere Gowda (who co-wrote the award-winning Kannada film Thithi), and Rima Das' Bulbul Can Sing, which premiered recently at TIFF 2018, are two of the nine films that will be screened in the India Gold section.

The Assamese filmmaker Das's previous film, Village Rockstars, dominated last year's edition, bagging three awards. The film was screened in the India Gold section of the festival and bagged the top prize, the Golden Gateway award and also took home two other honours — Oxfam Best Film for Gender Equality award and Young Critics Choice award.

Proud to present the batch of #IndiaGold2018. Can’t wait for you to watch these films by 9 incredible storytellers. #IndiaGold2018 #Competition #JioMAMIwithStar2018 pic.twitter.com/3ojIwP0HPS — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) September 19, 2018

Other films include Vinit Chandrasekharan's Buddha, Aadish Keluskar's Jaaon Kahan Bata Ae Dil, Aditya Vikram Sengupta's Jonaki, Rahul Jiji Nair's Light in the Room, Kabir Chowdhry's Mehsampur, Ivan Ayr's Soni and Ridham Janve's The Gold-laden Sheep and the Sacred Mountain.

The complete line-up of the film festival is yet to be announced. The 20th edition of eight-day long film festival is set to run from 25 October to 1 November later this year.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 14:51 PM