Jimmy Sheirgill Turns 52: From A Wednesday to Special 26, revisiting the actor's best roles

One of the most versatile actors in the industry, Jimmy Shergill has turned a year older today as he celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, 3 December 2022. An actor and film producer by profession, Jimmy Shergill started his career as a supporting actor but later was did make his own way into the industry with films like Mohabbatein, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, A Wednesday, Tanu Weds Manu, and My Name is Khan among others.

Known for being very choosy about his roles, Jimmy Shergill has also marked his presence in the Punjabi film industry and has acted in several Punjabi language films throughout his career.

Today as the actor celebrates his 52nd birthday, let’s take a look at some of his best performances to date.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

While his character of a dying cancer patient was just for a brief period in the blockbuster film, Shergill did manage to leave an impression with her performance as Zaheer. He also got appreciation from audiences for his role and was later also cast in the sequel of the film, Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

Tanu Weds Manu Series

With actors like R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles, Jimmy Shergill also caught attention with his villainous character, someone who also bagged sympathy from the audience. Struggling the woo the leading lady, Shergill as Raja gave one of his memorable performances in both the first and second instalments.

A Wednesday

Considered one of his best films so far in Bollywood, Jimmy Shergill was seen in the role of a tough cop, Arif Khan, who is feared among criminals for his rogue style. Along with actors like Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles, Jimmy’s character also received good appreciation from the public.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster

Featuring as Aditya Pratap Singh, Jimmy managed to pull off the character pretty well in Tigmanshi Dhulia’s romantic-thriller film. He can be seen trying to hold his position as royalty amid tough political scenarios and extreme financial crises.

Yahaan

Though the film failed to perform at the box office, Jimmy Shergill’s role as an army officer did win hearts. The story was centered around terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir where Shergill as Captain Aman falls in love with Adda (Minissha Lamba) whose brother is suspected to be a terrorist.

Special 26

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Special 26 did magic on the minds of the audience with its interesting and thrilling plot. Shergill who portrayed the role of Sub-Inspector Ranveer Singh did a marvelous job of sending the CBI into a spin till the end. Not just his performance, but his character development throughout the film is commendable.

