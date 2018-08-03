Jimikki Kammal, viral Malayalam song from Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam, to feature in Kaatrin Mozhi

'Entammede Jimikki Kammal', the Malayalam track from Mohanlal's film Velipadinte Pusthakam that gained significant traction with the Indian youth in 2017, is being included in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, a Deccan Chronicle report stated.

The song, the report states, will see Jyothika, who plays the protagonist in the film, and a group of friends grooving to the beats of the peppy number, for a party sequence in the film.

'Entammede Jimikki Kammal' went viral in 2017, with the song cutting across all barriers of age, language and culture. The popularity of the song, both in India and on the foreign shores, was corroborated when American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, whose name bears an uncanny resemblance to the track, tweeted about the song expressing his love for it.

not until now, but I love it! https://t.co/6Qv9StTdpY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 8, 2017

As per the same report, Producer Dhananjeyan revealed that the dance sequence for the song was shot a few days back.

“Yes, we have bought the official rights to the song and used it as is, as a Malayali number without remixing it. Director Radha Mohan was the one who suggested we use the song at a crucial moment in KM (Kaatrin Mozhi),” Deccan Chronicle quoted Dhananjeyan as saying.

Further, director Radha Mohan told the publication that he required a popular song that would immediately resonate with people, and 'Jimikki Kammal' fitted the bill perfectly "The sequence has Jyothika, who plays an RJ, celebrating her success by breaking into a dance as the song plays from a recorder. She is joined by her colleagues played by Lakshmi Manchu, Sandra, Sindhu Shyam, and Kumaravel. The song has been choreographed by Viji.” he added.

