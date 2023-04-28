Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab’s son and Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi gets relief after he gets acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case by the special CBI court on Friday due to lack of evidence. He was charged with abutment.

The court said, “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted, says Judge AS Sayyed of special CBI court in Mumbai.” After Sooraj got clean chit, late Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia’s lawyer said, “We will appeal in higher court after studying the judgement.” The actress’ mother told CNN-News 18, “I will not give up hope… will keep fighting. This is a case of murder.”

#WATCH | Actor Sooraj Pancholi leaves for CBI court in Mumbai for a verdict in the suicide case of actor Jiah Khan, who was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Sooraj Pancholi is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan. pic.twitter.com/9jaVBxLRxV — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Sooraj was present in the court with his mother at the time of the verdict.

Sooraj was arrested in the case in June 2013 and released on bail in July 2013.

Jiah (25), an American citizen, was found dead at her Juhu home here on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by the Bollywood starlet.

In his final statement to the court on April 12, 2023, Sooraj Pancholi had said that he had been booked in a false case and that he was the victim of a false prosecution and persecution.

In that statement, he said he had broken down when he heard about Jiah’s death and said, “I had lost the most important person of my life and the woman whom I truly loved.”

With inputs from agencies

