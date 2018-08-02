Rishi Kapoor to feature in Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka, named after actor's 1979 film alongside Neetu Singh

After 39 years of release of Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh starrer Jhootha Kahin Ka, the actor is going to feature in a film with the same title. The family entertainer revolves around two boys who feel reluctant to come home from Mauritius, where they had gone for studies, a Mumbai Mirror report stated.

Rishi will be co-starring alongside Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, and will be essaying the role of father to Omkar's character. The film will be directed by Smeep Kang.

“It’s a family entertainer about these two boys who get trapped in their own lies and into trouble with their families. We have been shooting in Punjab and Mauritius. The film is almost complete with only the climax left which we begin shooting from 6 August in Mumbai,” Mumbai Mirror quoted Smeep Kang as saying.

Furthermore, the director added why Rishi Kapoor was selected to play the part of the patriarch “We needed someone who looks threatening without compromising on the comic element and Rishi ji fit the bill perfectly.”

The film, which will be produced by Anuj Sharma, will mark a reunion for Omkar and Sunny, who had previously shared screen space together in Luv Ranjan’s 2015 film Pyar Ka Punchnama 2 as best friends.

