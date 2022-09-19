Ali’s daughter revealed that in the school other kids used to tease them with different names saying that “we have two mothers”.

While it has been 5 long years since Ali Asgar aka Dadi parted ways with The Kapil Sharma show, it won’t be wrong to say that fans miss watching him every weekend. Cementing his role as Dadi on the small screen, Ali became a household name. From keeping the audience hooked to their chairs to leaving the celebrity guests on the show rolling on the floor laughing, Ali was surely one of the elements why viewers desperately awaited the weekend. However, it was not until recently that Ali came to know that his kids used to get bullied in school because of his on-screen character of Dadi. Listening to this, Ali, who was eliminated from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, was left in tears.

Taking the viewers on an emotional ride, the Family Special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed some of its contestants dedicating their performances to the most heart-warming moments in their lives. It was then Ali received a special message from his children. While appreciating his career, they opened up about their bullying incidents in school. Ali’s daughter revealed that in the school other kids used to tease them with different names saying that “we have two mothers”. She even recalled how they used to make tattoos and said “Dadi ki beti.” However, she said that they are very proud of their father because he was one of the reasons for people to watch television for a hearty laugh. She said that not everyone can make fun of themselves just to make others laugh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Listening to this, Ali was broken into tears. After this one of the show judges and actress Madhuri Dixit can be seen cheering him up by saying, “Ali, we love you.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with News18, Ali was quizzed if he is still open to reuniting with Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. Responding to the question, Ali revealed that because he never thought that there will be a time when he won’t be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, he can’t tell about the same. Addressing the reason behind him leaving the much-loved comedy show, Ali revealed that it was only because of the creative and character differences that the comedian parted his ways from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.