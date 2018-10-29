You are here:

Jessica Williams cast as lead in Mindy Kaling's upcoming romantic comedy series, Four Weddings and a Funeral

Jessica Williams is set to lead the cast of Four Weddings and a Funeral, a series being developed by Mindy Kaling.

The 2 Dope Queens star will play Jess, a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The official synopsis of the project from Kaling and fellow The Mindy Project alum Matt Warburton further reads: "Jess leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favour of travelling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises.

"Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings... and a funeral."

The Hulu show will be an anthology series remake of the 1994 romantic comedy of the same name.

Similar to the film, the series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through the five events. Each season will revolve around a different story arc.

Nikesh Patel, Rebecca Rittenhouse and John Reynolds are also part of the cast. The show is expected to debut in 2019.

Williams will also be starring in dark comedy Corporate Animals, also starring Sharon Stone and Ed Helms.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018 18:05 PM