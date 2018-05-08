You are here:

Sharon Stone, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams to star in Creep director Patrick Brice's dark comedy Corporate Animals

Los Angeles: Actor Sharon Stone will play an egostical CEO in her next film, Corporate Animals.

The Catwoman star will be joined by Ed Helms and Jessica Williams in the dark comedy film, which will be directed by Patrick Brice with a script from Sam Bain.

Stone, 60, will play Lucy, the boss of Incredible Edibles, where during a corporate team-building caving weekend, they get trapped underground and the mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive, amidst sexual tension and startling business revelations.

Shooting will take place in New Mexico and is expected to commence soon.

It will produced by Keith Calder and Jess Calder of Snoot Entertainment along with Mike Falbo and Helms.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 19:06 PM