Jessica Jones season 3 first look: Netflix to premiere Krysten Ritter's superhero show on 14 June

The third season of Marvel-Netflix's superhero series Jessica Jones will premiere on 14 June worldwide. The release date was revealed along with a brief teaser video, which shows the protagonist coming face to face with a mysterious man, who keeps telling her, "You are a fraud." The show will also mark Krysten Ritter's directorial debut.

"When Jessica crosses paths with a highly intelligent psychopath, she and Trish (Rachael Taylor) must repair their fractured relationship and team up to take him down. But a devastating loss reveals their conflicting ideas of heroism and sets them on a collision course that will forever change them both," reads the official synopsis.

Sometimes not even "heroes" can save themselves.

Marvel's Jessica Jones Season 3 begins June 14th. pic.twitter.com/lHA676a9m1 — Jessica Jones is a fraud. (@JessicaJones) May 28, 2019

The upcoming installment is the final season of Jessica Jones after the streaming giant cancelled it along with Marvel's Punisher in February.

According to Deadline, Jessica Jones also stars Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix trilogy), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), Sarita Choudhury (Homeland), Tiffany Mack (Hap and Leonard), Eka Darville (Empire, The Defenders), Benjamin Walker (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), Jessica Frances Dukes (The Good Wife), Aneesh Sheth (New Amsterdam) and Rebecca DeMornay (Risky Business, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle).

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 12:32:24 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.