Jessica Jones creator, showrunner Melissa Rosenberg to step down after Season 3 of Netflix series

Melissa Rosenberg, the creator of Netflix's Jessica Jones starring Krysten Ritter as the titular character, will leave the series after the conclusion of its third season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosenberg has signed a multiple-year, eight-figure deal with Warner Bros Television, where she will oversee the creation and development of new projects.

THR writes that she is currently finishing the third season of Jessica Jones, which does not have a release date yet. If the show gets renewed for a fourth season, a new showrunner will replace her. Rosenberg will be credited as the creator and executive producer.

"All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, until the completion of season three. It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the viewers who have supported us every step of the way on Jessica’s journey, which is so beautifully realized by Krysten Ritter and the amazing cast including Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville, and Carrie-Anne Moss. We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions," said Rosenberg, in a statement to THR.

She also adapted the Twilight series for the big screen and has worked on small screen projects like Dexter and The OC among others.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 19:13 PM