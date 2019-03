Jessica Chastain on It: Chapter Two— It has the bloodiest scene ever in a horror movie

Los Angeles: Actor Jessica Chastain has teased a scene from her upcoming movie It: Chapter Two, saying that it will be the bloodiest sequence to be ever shot for a horror film.

The 41-year-old actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show where host Jimmy Fallon asked her about the much-awaited film, which is a sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 hit It.

"I'm gonna say something and I think I'm gonna be in trouble but I'm gonna do it. It might be a spoiler, but in the movie there's a scene that someone said on set that it's the most blood that's ever been in a horror film in a scene," she said.

"The next day I was pulling (fake) blood out of my eyeballs," Chastain added.

Directed by Muschietti, It: Chapter Two will also feature James McAvoy, Bill Skarsgard, Jay Ryan and Bill Hader.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 11:45:32 IST