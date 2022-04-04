The Shahid Kapoor-starrer was previously set to release on December 31, 2021. It got postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases. The movie will now have its theatrical premiere on April 14.

Shahid Kapoor has shared the new trailer for his upcoming sports drama Jersey today, 4 April. The much-awaited film, which is a remake of the 2019 Telegu movie of the same name, is all set to hit theatres on 14 April.

The 1.30 minute trailer shows Arjun (Kapoor) as a failed cricketer, who gets back into the game at the age of 36 due to his son's wish of owning an Indian team jersey. The plot revolves around the bond between Arjun and his son. The trailer promises to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster filled with passion, romance, drama and of course, cricket.

The promo launched by the makers of the film highlights the bond between Kapoor and his onscreen son, who trusts his father to make it to the Indian cricket squad. Arjun gets motivated by his son and decides to prove himself to the selectors once again.

Kapoor shared the new trailer of the film with the caption "Experience his many emotions! Meet Arjun on the 14th!"

Watch the trailer here:

https://twitter.com/shahidkapoor/status/1510889972366196737

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was also the director of the Telugu version of the film. While Kapoor had completed the shoot of the film in December 2020, the movie's theatrical release was long delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jersey also sees Mrunal Thakur as Kapoor's wife. The first trailer of the film, which released nearly four months back, focused on the relationship between the on-screen couple.

The film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, making it the second time that Shahid Kapoor will share screen space with his father after the 2015 movie Shaandaar.

Jersey marks Kapoor's return to the big screen after his 2019 hit Kabir Singh. The actor is also set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's remake of Nuit Blanche as well as the action-film Bull.

