Jersey Hindi remake to see Shahid Kapoor reunite with father Pankaj Kapur four years after Shaandaar

Shahid Kapoor is all set to share the screen with his father, veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, in the official Hindi remake of Telugu sports drama from earlier this year, Jersey. Pankaj will reportedly essay the role of Shahid's character's mentor in the movie.

Confirming the news, Pankaj tells Mirror, "Jersey is a strong story, driven by emotions. Working with Shahid has always been interesting. I admire his ability to portray emotions beautifully."

The father-son duo will reunite onscreen after a gap of four years. They have earlier worked together in the 2015 rom-com Shandaar, where Pankaj played the father to Alia Bhatt's character. They had also collaborated on Pankaj's directorial, Mausam (2011), also starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Shahid has been preparing for the role for over two months now, and will begin shooting for the film in Chandigarh from next week, the report adds. He plays a middle-aged cricketer who revives his career as a sportsperson, and eventually represents the Indian team.

In an earlier statement, Shahid had said he is "learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions." He even shared a clip on Instagram of him preparing for the part.

Apart from Shahid and Pankaj, the film will also feature Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. Mrunal's character has been described as an "anchor to Shahid’s, who goes on an emotional journey against all odds to play cricket for the country in his mid 30s when it’s time for most people to retire from competitive sports."

The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who helmed the original as well, starring Nani in the lead role. Besides Nani, Jersey also starred Shraddha Srinath as his wife Sara, and Ronit as his son Nani.

Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film will release on 28 August, 2020.

