Shahid Kapoor begins prep for Jersey's Hindi remake, shares first look as cricketer in Gowtam Tinnanuri's film

After playing an alcoholic surgeon with anger issues in Kabir Singh (the remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy) Shahid Kapoor is all set to essay the role of a cricketer in the official Hindi remake of Jersey. The makers have unveiled the actor's first look still from the movie.

The Telugu sports drama originally had Nani in the lead as a middle-aged cricketer named Arjun, who revives his career as a sportsperson and eventually represents the Indian team.

Check out the still here

Shahid Kapoor begins prep for the role of a cricketer in the #Hindi remake of #Telugu film #Jersey... The #Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version, starring Nani... 28 Aug 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/9TUcNTOWvf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2019

"It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply," he was quoted as telling Indo-Asian News Service. He added that he is "learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions."

The remake will be helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original. Besides Nani, Jersey also starred Shraddha Srinath as his wife Sara and Ronit as his son Nani.

"I'm really looking forward to remaking my film Jersey in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences," Tinnanuri said in a statement.

Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju are producing the Hindi remake of Jersey. The film will release in theatres on 28 August, 2020

