Jeremy Renner shares update about his next Disney show; adds he is 'working on himself' post-accident
Over a month after his snowplow accident, Hollywood star Jeremy Renner seems to be in good spirits as he gears up for his new project with Disney + Hotstar. Sharing a BTS picture from the show, Renner asked his fans to wait for more details. The actor who is best known for his role as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in MCU films was undergoing treatment for the past one month after he suffered serious injuries in a snow plowing accident on New Year’s Eve. He is presently recovering from his injuries and often shares updates about his recovery with fans on social media.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Renner shared a photo from his upcoming series ‘Rennervations’ and wrote, “Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on Disney Plus Hotstar around the world! We are cueing up now Disney and Disney Plus Hotstar to launch this amazing new show. More info to come.”
Further thanking his fans for their best wishes, he added, “Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me.”
Notably, the show which will mark Renner’s comeback following his accident will see him traveling around the world to meet different people and guide them toward reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles. Announcing the project earlier this month, Disney in a statement said, “Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado. He is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.”
About Jeremy Renner’s accident
Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after he suffered some serious injuries while plowing snow at his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Eve. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. As per reports, he underwent multiple surgeries after suffering serious injuries including blunt chest trauma. Later, he also shared an update on his health on Instagram where he can be seen lying on the hospital bed with bruises on his face.
The actor also revealed that he had broken over 30 bones in the accident.
