Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has been ruling the hearts of millions across the globe for decades now. The actor, who is also known for his charismatic personality and witty style, has often become the target of controversies. From his infamous fight with a journalist back in 1992 to his dispute with the Mumbai Cricket Association after he got in a tiff with a few officials at the Wankhede Stadium, the actor has sometimes caught heat for not all the right reasons. One such controversy surfaced during the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013 when American pop sensation Jennifer Lopez reportedly accused the actor’s team of trying to ‘tarnish’ her image.

As per reports, the pop singer was axed from performing at the opening ceremony because of ‘diva-like’ expensive demands that weren’t possible as per the budget of the organisers.

What did Jennifer Lopez demand during IPL 2013?

The pop singer, who was in talks to perform at the inaugural ceremony of IPL 2013, was replaced by rapper Pitbull at the last moment. According to a report published in the New York Post, JLo’s manager had asked for a private plane for the pop singer, along with hotel rooms for her huge entourage including her stylists, assistants, and a personal chef. However, her demands were rejected.

The tabloid, while calling the demands “outrageous”, quoted sources as saying that JLo “priced herself out of the event. It was an idiotic move because the audience for this event is huge. It’s like the Super Bowl halftime show. Last year, it drew 56 million viewers.”

Later, a spokesperson for the singer also clarified that she couldn’t perform at the event because of other work commitments and a busy schedule. While JLo’s managers accused Shah Rukh Khan’s team of trying to hamper her image by making such claims, an official from Red Chillies said, “I can assure you that the leak hasn’t come from us. The only other people who knew about the deal were the IPL guys. You should ask them.”

The singer’s manager reportedly also sent an angry email to Red Chillies accusing them of selectively leaking confidential information to the US media.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.