Jennifer Lawrence to star in Netflix comedy Don't Look Up; Dev Patel's next will be financial thriller Flash Crash

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the Adam McKay comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix. The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that it acquired the the project.

McKay, who wrote the script, will direct the film about two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn of an approaching asteroid heading for Earth.

Lawrence has been little seen on the big screen lately, most recently co-starring in last year’s X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The 29-year-old actress took a roughly two-year hiatus from acting but has recently returned to work. Shooting on Don’t Look Up is set to begin in April.

Dev Patel will be next seen in the adaptation of Bloomberg journalist Liam Vaughan's book Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History, which he will also executive produce. The book, which details the 2010 stock market crash, will be out this May, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

See-Saw Films and New Regency will together produce the financial thriller. Flash Crash will tell the story of Navinder Singh Sarao, who found a way to beat the stock market, and made millions working from a bedroom of his parents home. Jonathan Perera is attached to write the screenplay.

Patel will be seen next in Armando Iannucci's The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Green Knight, directed by David Lowery.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 12:00:25 IST