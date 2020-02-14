You are here:

Watch: Dev Patel plays the lead part in two historical dramas The Personal History of David Copperfield, The Green Knight

A24 released a rather mysterious trailer of Dev Patel-starrer upcoming film The Green Knight, which is an adaptation of the 14th century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.

In the clip, Patel depicts Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew and Knight of the Round Table, while he tries to combat the monstrous green-skinned being. The clip has Patel's Sir Gawain saying, "I fear I'm not meant for greatness," to which an unknown voice looms over and replies, "We all fear, but fear can be a gift."

Check out the trailer of The Green Knight

In a later clip, Sir Gawain's head is seen engulfed in flames as he lies tied up in an unknown forest, gagged next to a skeleton. Within seconds, a ghostly hand pops up from the side of the mountain through the mist. David Lowery's epic take on the classic Arthurian legend, and also features Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, and Alicia Vikander.

A24 had previously collaborated with Lowery on A Ghost Story in 2017. His other credits include Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon, and The Old Man & the Gun.

The Green Knight is scheduled to hit theatres on 29 May.

Patel is also set to feature in The Personal History of David Copperfield, which is Searchlight's comedy drama penned and directed by Armando Iannucci. The film will be a Victorian take on the Charles Dickens novel, and feature Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, and Ben Whishaw. The trailer is out now.

The film will release in the US on 8 May. The Personal History of David Copperfield has already picked up an array of awards since its world premiere, with five British Independent Film Awards.

Check out the trailer below

Check out the poster of The Green Knight

View this post on Instagram #TheGreenKnight A post shared by A24 (@a24) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:30am PST

