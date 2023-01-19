The perfect mix of chemistry, thrill and criminal wedding crashers; the much anticipated Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer Shotgun Wedding is set to release on 27th January 2023 exclusively on Lionsgate Play. A hilarious blend of one-liners, a dream cast and a story that will have you clutching onto your stomach in laughter. Adding to the madness is Jennifer Coolidge, a Hollywood mainstay, who has been the talk of the town for her hilarious stint at the Golden Globes and fantastic work will be seen portraying an extraordinary role of Carol Fowler in the most exotic destination wedding of the year that set to premiere on Lionsgate Play this wedding season.

Talking about what made her sign the film, Jennifer Coolidge said, “I really liked that it was high stakes, incredibly high stakes in the story. It was like one of those scripts where you read and you’re like it’s making me laugh really hard. I just remember reading the dialogue between Darcy and Tom, the two leads, and I just thought it was hilarious, like death was around the corner every two seconds and yet they were having this sort of hilarious dialogue.”

Adding onto what it was like working with the fabulous JLo the Golden Globe winner said, “Jennifer is beyond being likeable. She’s charming and also very sort of seductive and like, you know, she’s really ripe for this part. I mean, she’s just so mesmerizing when we’re filming. The combination of her and the beautiful sex bomb, and then Josh Duhamel, the combo of those two, it’s really something. We all live together in the same place for the whole run of the movie and it is the greatest group of people and they really make it a fun experience.”

Lionsgate Play will exclusively stream Shotgun Wedding in India from 27th January 2023.

