Jennifer Aniston's father, veteran Hollywood actor John Aniston dies at 89
Veteran Hollywood actor John Aniston passed away at the age of 89 on Friday, 11 November.
Veteran Hollywood actor and father of actor Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston died on Friday, 11 November 2022. The veteran actor who is known for his work in the daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives was 89. Confirming the news on her Instagram handle, the Friends actor paid a heartwarming tribute to her father on Monday morning. Sharing a couple of pictures with her father starting from her childhood days to the present day, Jennifer penned down a heartfelt message.
Calling him a ‘sweet papa’, Jennifer wrote, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”
Check her post:
View this post on Instagram
As we check the pictures, we can see two pictures from her childhood days and then another with her father from recent days. Soon after she dropped the post, many including Hollywood celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Aaron Paul, Reese Witherspoon, Nikki Reed, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Theroux, among others shared their condolences.
Many of her fans also dropped condolences in the comment section.
About John Aniston
Born in Greece and later emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania, John Aniston began his acting career in the 1960s. He has worked in several television series and Hollywood films. Some of his acting credits include films like Combat!, My Big Fat Greek Life, Star Trek: Voyager, American Dreams, Journeyman, Mad Men.
He is best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the TV show, Days of Our Lives, which is his longest-running role. The show also brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor and was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement Emmy.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Documentary filmmaker Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Harvey Weinstein rape
Siebel Newsom is known as Jane Doe #4 at the trial, and like the others Harvey Weinstein is charged with raping or sexually assaulting, her name is not being spoken in court.
Internet heartbroken as Chris Evans is dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista
In a bid to keep their identity hidden, the couple was seen donning face masks and black sunglasses. Chris also sported a blue cap as they walked hand in hand.
The Red Sea Souk announces juries and awards for its second edition
The Red Sea Souk Project Market and the Work-In-Progress Showcase will grant six awards to the total value of $400,000, as well as two new ‘in-kind’ awards.