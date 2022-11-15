Veteran Hollywood actor and father of actor Jennifer Aniston, John Aniston died on Friday, 11 November 2022. The veteran actor who is known for his work in the daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives was 89. Confirming the news on her Instagram handle, the Friends actor paid a heartwarming tribute to her father on Monday morning. Sharing a couple of pictures with her father starting from her childhood days to the present day, Jennifer penned down a heartfelt message.

Calling him a ‘sweet papa’, Jennifer wrote, “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.”

Check her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)



As we check the pictures, we can see two pictures from her childhood days and then another with her father from recent days. Soon after she dropped the post, many including Hollywood celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Aaron Paul, Reese Witherspoon, Nikki Reed, Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Theroux, among others shared their condolences.

Many of her fans also dropped condolences in the comment section.

About John Aniston

Born in Greece and later emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania, John Aniston began his acting career in the 1960s. He has worked in several television series and Hollywood films. Some of his acting credits include films like Combat!, My Big Fat Greek Life, Star Trek: Voyager, American Dreams, Journeyman, Mad Men.

He is best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the TV show, Days of Our Lives, which is his longest-running role. The show also brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor and was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement Emmy.

