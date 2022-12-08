Jenna Ortega says, 'Shooting for Wednesday was crazy as it was my first day with Covid-19', faces online trolls

The spinoff of The Addams Family—Wednesday, has turned out to be a smash hit since its premiere on 23 November on Netflix. Apart from garnering outstanding reviews from fans, and moderate praise from critics, the lead actress of the successful comedy horror series Jenna Ortega has been trending on social media for quite some time now. The credit behind the success of the series definitely goes to the entire team for their dedication. However, it seems that taking sick days wasn’t the norm on the set of the Netflix series. Wondering why we say so? Well, recently Jenna revealed that she filmed one of the most crowded scenes in the series while she was COVID-positive and was experiencing symptoms. While the actress is still trending on the internet, it’s not for the right reasons, as people are slamming Jenna and the producers for keeping her near other actors when she had COVID.

This goes back to one of Jenna’s interviews with NME, wherein she was talking about her pivotal crowded dance scene in one of the episodes, which has a totally separate fan base. In her conversation with the British website, Jenna said, “It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film. Yeah, I woke up, and … I had body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my oesophagus. They were giving me medicine between takes because we were waiting on the positive result.” While this interview took place last month, the incident gained limelight after some social media users started sharing it online after the series premiered on the OTT platform.

Now, the actress is receiving serious flak online. On the other hand, many users are criticising the crew and the production for not following proper COVID protocols on the set. Calling her “irresponsible”, one user wrote, “Jenna Ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her COVID test results AND with obvious symptoms isn’t “professional”, it’s just completely irresponsible.”

jenna ortega filming a whole scene while waiting for her covid test results AND with obvious symptoms isn’t “professional”, it’s just completely irresponsible — shir (@cancion_il) December 3, 2022



Another wrote, “According to her, she was in waiting for the results when they shot that take, when the results came in she was sent home, but tbh I don’t understand why she didn’t stay home waiting for the result rather than risk contaminating people??”

According to her, she was in-waiting for the results when they shot that take, when the results came in she was sent home, but tbh I don’t understand why she didn’t stay home waiting for the result rather than risk contaminating people?? — Artémis | FREE PALESTINE (@MrsArtemis_) December 3, 2022



A third user wrote, “I love Jenna Ortega but why on earth does she sound like she’s bragging about working while super sick and waiting on her COVID test…which ended up being positive. Why is exposing the entire cast and crew to a severe virus such a flex??”

i love jenna ortega but why on earth does she sound like she’s bragging about working while super sick and waiting on her covid test…which ended up being positive. why is exposing the entire cast and crew to a severe virus such a flex?? — j. (@sadlittlejuice) November 28, 2022



Coming back to the series, apart from Jenna, Wednesday also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.