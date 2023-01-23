Filled with humour, drama, and a lot of action at stunning locales, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel starrer Shotgun Wedding is set to premiere in India on 27th January 2023, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Directed by Jason Moore the movie is a laughing riot where two families come together for a one-of-a-kind destination wedding that takes an unexpected turn when the guests are taken hostage by some unexpected criminals. A tropical island, some spray-painted gold pineapples, two eclectic families and a good dose of action make it a perfect popcorn entertainer that will brighten up your New Year. After all, what’s a wedding without some drama? So, switch to Lionsgate Play to witness this madness!

Talking about the director’s vision, Josh Duhamel shared, “My first reaction to the script was that this was going to be a big movie and it was going to take somebody with the right sensibility to pull it off. Jason had a great vision for this movie. He has this really amazing sensibility about what is funny and knows when to crank it up and when to dial it back. I think he was the perfect director for this. I love doing things where you get to be physical. That’s part of the reason I got into this business in the first place—to do things you might never get to do in real life, like flying through the jungle or hanging off a helicopter.”

Giving us an insight into working with Jennifer Lopez, the Hollywood star shared, “Jen was a dream to work with. She is such a force. She’s an absolute pro who comes in totally focused and committed with amazing ideas. She is also one of the most beautiful women in the world, so it was not hard to fake fall in love with her.”

