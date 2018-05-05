You are here:

Jeffrey Tambor confirmed for Netflix's Arrested Development season 5 despite sexual harassment allegations

Netflix says that Jeffrey Tambor will appear in the next season of Arrested Development.

Tambor exited Amazon’s Transparent earlier this year amid misconduct allegations made by his former assistant and an actress on the show. Tambor portrayed transgender parent Maura in Transparent and won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Tambor was accused of “implied inappropriate behaviour” by former assistant Van Barnes in November last year. He was also accused of repeatedly making sexual propositions on set by actress Trace Lysett.

Tambor has denied the harassment claims and said he was “profoundly disappointed” in how Amazon handled the matter.

A Netflix spokesperson said Friday (4 May) that Tambor will be included in the fifth season of Arrested Development. This comes after co-star David Cross (Tobias Funke) said that the cast “stand behind" Tambor amid the sexual misconduct allegations.

Further details, including the extent of Tambor’s role and when the season will debut, were unavailable.

A recut version of season four that puts the story line in chronological order began streaming on Netflix this week.

