Ranveer Singh plays a boy-next-door who must overcome his own weaknesses in order to confront his family and society in the trailer for Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Ranveer Singh's performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar is unlike anything we've seen him do previously. In the film, he plays a Gujarati guy on the run with his pregnant wife. Boman Irani plays his father, the village sarpanch, who desires a male heir and a potential sarpanch. The teaser for Jayeshbhai Jordaar hints that the drama would deal with misogyny, female foeticide, and gender inequality.

Ranveer Singh, who has recently played larger-than-life characters in films such as Padmaavat, Simmba, and the new 83, returns to play a realistic boy-next-door who is controlled by his father. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, he must battle his father, society, and even his own faults in order to preserve his pregnant wife, played by Shalini Pandey.

The tale appears to revolve around Boman Irani and Ranveer Singh's father-son fights. Irani's heavy voice is menacing, and it seems to fit the persona of the father perfectly. The trailer's final shot, in which Singh offers to cut off his penis, is a brilliant move. Irani's fear of losing his son, or more accurately, his opportunity of having a grandson, is portrayed really well.

Shalini Pandey, a Telugu actress who makes her Bollywood debut with this film, appears to hold her own against bigger names like Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Ranveer Singh.

The veteran Ratna Pathak Shah gets very little screen time in the trailer, which is a major disappointment. It would have been good to see a little more of her character in this two-minute-57-second trailer. She is only introduced as the wife of the village's leader, with little insight into her personality.

Cinematographer Siddharth Diwan has captured the rural settings well. Because it is situated in a tiny village, the cinematography in the end product must be excellent, as the locations play a significant role in the plot. From the final picture, there's a lot to look forward to in this department.

On 13 May, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be released in theatres.

