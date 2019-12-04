Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh's first look revealed as a Gujarati man from Yash Raj Films' quirky comedy

Yash Raj Films has launched the first look of Ranveer Singh in their forthcoming venture, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Billed as a quirky comedy, the film will be helmed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, and will be set in Gujarat.

The actor can be seen standing in front of a number of women covering their faces with the pallu of their saris. He seems to have undergone a physical transformation, and has shed a lot of weight for the part.

Check out Ranveer's look in Jayeshbhai Jordaar here

Speaking about his character, Ranveer says in a statement, "As Charlie Chaplin once said, ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it!’ Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. Jayeshbhai is sensitive and compassionate. He believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals, practices, and doctrines. Jayeshbhai presented an exciting challenge: to deconstruct myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before.”

He also praises Thakkar for his dedication to the film. “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time."

The film is being produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer's debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) as well as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Maneesh's last venture as a producer was Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga.

Maneesh praises Ranveer for his "risk-taking" behaviour with every film. “Ranveer is fearless when it comes to inhabiting a role, and has continued his risk-taking behaviour, eschewing his looks for his character’s needs. For Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Divyang had the vision of a protagonist that went against the cloth: a hero that isn’t necessarily hyper-masculine or alpha. This faith in the director’s vision, and the self-confidence of going against your 'image' is what makes Ranveer a filmmaker’s delight, and one of India’s biggest stars, not just commercially but critically as well.”

Ranveer will be next seen in the Kabir Khan's sports drama 83, where he will play ace skipper Kapil Dev. He will also feature in a cameo role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop flick, Sooryavanshi.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 10:29:15 IST