FP Staff

Sep,21 2018 11:03:47 IST

While reports of a biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been afloat for a while, it has now been confirmed that the film is going to be titled The Iron Lady.

A R Murgadoss took to Twitter and announced that the project would be headlined by Priyadhaarshini, who is currently helming Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Shakthi.

While Priyadharshini, who is a former associate of director Mysskin, will be directing The Iron Lady, it is been widely speculated that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be playing the titular role , as the Sarkar actress was tagged in Murugadoss' announcement tweet.

Meanwhile, another biopic on the life of Jayalalithaa is in the pipeline.  Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal maker Vijay has been roped in to direct the biopic as a trilingual in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, to be bankrolled by Vibri Media, which is also producing 83 and the NTR biopic.The film is scheduled to be launched on 24 February, 2019, on the birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister.

Jayalalithaa, who breathed her last on 5 December, 2016, has appeared in more than 140 films in a career spanning two decades. She has dabbled in a number of film industries, including Kannada, Hindi, Telegu and Tamil.

