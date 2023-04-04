Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are no doubt one of the most respected couples in the industry and continue to remain a power couple for decades now. While Amitabh Bachchan is counted among the senior-most actors in BTown, Jaya Bachchan maintains her own aura. Many look up to them for inspiration for bringing that ‘perfection’ in their relationships and marriages, the couple too had their own share of ups and down throughout their journey. Speaking of which, the veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP once opened up about how she knew that Bachchan was the only person who could ‘dictate things to her’ and she allowed him to do that.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, the veteran actress opened up about her relationship and marriage with Big B and shared a few unknown secrets. Admitting their relationship to be a “love at first sight” for her, Jaya Bachchan went on to state that she got frightened after meeting him for the first time. To a question about whether she knew she would marry Amitabh right away, Jaya said, “I didn’t know I would marry this man. But I got frightened.”

Jaya further went on to recall their first meeting and shared how she “saw danger” and got frightened believing that he was the only one who could “dictate things to her” and she allowed him to do so too.

“It’s not like he would dictate things to me, it’s just that even if he said something to me mildly, I’d do them. I’d want to please him. That’s something that does not come to me easily and naturally, to want to please people,” she added.

Check her response:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dose of entertainment 🤓 (@random.shitszz)

Shared on an Instagram page, the video went viral immediately and grabbed the attention of social media users. Many also called out the couple for being ‘patriarchial’ and for using words like ‘frightened’ and ‘dictate’.

A user wrote, “Patriarchy at its height”, while another one wrote, “She could have said she was intimidated by Amit Ji. Wrong choice of words.”

“When she says she will allow.. That’s where you know who owns the power. Who is the dominant one in a relationship,” a user commented.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.