Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan has always made headlines, be it her feisty personality or her candid statements. The same was seen during her latest appearance on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast ‘What The Hell Navya‘. The podcast, where Navya appears along with Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan, is focused on discussing a slew of topics. In its latest episode, ‘One Crown, Many Shoes‘, Jaya Bachchan during the conversation went on to ask her daughter and granddaughter why Indian women are wearing more western clothes. While Shweta and Navya both gave convincing answers citing the importance of comfort for women, Jaya who was a bit unconvinced with their answers, gave her unconventional spin to the practice.

“Western clothing gives ‘manpower’ to a woman”: Jaya Bachchan

In response to her mother’s question, Shweta Bachchan began by saying that western clothes help in ease of movement. Further adding that a lot of women in today’s time are going out and getting jobs, she added that pulling on a pair of pants and a shirt or t-shirt is easier than draping a saree.

To this, an unconvinced Jaya replied and said, “I feel what has happened is very unknowingly, we’ve accepted that the western clothing gives that manpower to a woman. I would love to see a woman in womanpower. I’m not saying go wear a saree, that’s just an example but I think in the west also women always dressed in dresses. This whole thing happened much later in life where they also started wearing pants.”

In a bid to convince her mother of her point of view, Shweta also gave the example of the Industrial Revolution and noted how women had to wear pants to work in factories with heavy machines. On the other hand, Navya cited the example of Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar and recalled how she is always seen wearing a saree, even at the Bombay Stock Exchange on the day her company went public. To this Jaya Bachchan replied it was because Nayar was “self-made and is confident in her skin.”

