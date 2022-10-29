Jaya Bachchan: 'No problem if Navya has a child without marriage'
It was on Navya's newly launched podcast 'What The Hell Navya', where she was joined by her grandmother Jaya Bachchan.
From being a hands-on mother to a doting grandmother, veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan never fails to make headlines for her confident personality. With that said, Jaya Bachchan is also known for being outspoken and making bold statements. Whether it is about her family members or about the film industry, she has shied away from taking a stand. This time as well, the veteran actress has made a strong and bold statement about her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda stating that she has no problem if Navya has a child without marriage.
It was on Navya’s newly launched podcast ‘What The Hell Navya‘, where she was joined by her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. During their interactions, Jaya decided to speak on the present generation and their relationships.
Claiming that ‘physical attraction’ is very important for relationships, Jaya added that one cannot survive with just ‘love, fresh air, and adjustments.
“Many would find it a bit objectionable coming from me but I do think physical attraction and compatibility are also very important in relationships. We couldn’t experiment much in our times but today’s generation does and it is equally responsible for long-lasting relationships. Without a physical relationship, it won’t last long”, she said.
She also went on to give some advice to the younger generation about the concept of marriage and having children.
Noting that there is a lack of emotion and romance in today’s world in comparison to how it was in the past, Mrs Bachchan suggested that people can marry their best friends and have good friendships to discuss such things.
“Maybe I’d like to have a child with you as I like you. Let’s get married as society wants”, Jaya said further adding that she won’t have any problem if Navya decides to have a child without marriage.
It is pertinent to note that Navya Naveli Nanda who calls herself an entrepreneur, recently launched her podcast along with her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. The three generations of women take to the stage to discuss various important topics, some also concerning women’s empowerment.
