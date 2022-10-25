Being a public figure and staying constantly in front of the camera lenses come hand in hand. Celebrities being papped at the airport to spot at the balconies of their houses has become very common in today’s life. While many aren’t bothered much with it, one star has never got along with the paparazzi. We are talking about none other than actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan, who always had a hate relationship with the paparazzi. On several occasions, the veteran star has been captured rebuking the shutterbugs, but it seemed that this time she was literally miffed as she chased them away. Yes, you read that right. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family performed Lakshmi Puja at their bungalow Pratiksha in Mumbai’s Juhu. And to capture the family together, paparazzi were stationed outside their residence, which wasn’t taken well by Jaya Bachchan, who ended up chasing them away and calling them “intruders”.

Several videos and pictures of the same are making rounds on the internet. Taking to his official Instagram account, paparazzo Varinder Chawla dropped a video of Jaya Bachchan stepping out on the streets to scold the shutterbugs, who were desperately waiting to capture the Bachchan family’s Diwali celebrations. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress has often opened up about her discomfort of being clicked by paparazzi at different events. Now, on Monday night, the actress was once again seen getting angry with the shutterbugs. The video opens with Jaya Bachchan, decked in a printed kurta and palazzo, screaming at the photographers standing near the gate of Pratiksha. In the video, Jaya Bachchan can be heard saying, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Then the person who was holding the camera was asked by another man, presumably a paparazzo, to switch off all the cameras in Hindi. Jaya Bachchan’s latest miff with the photographers has sparked all sorts of reactions on social media. Taking to the comments section many expressed their anger against the actress for treating the photographers this way. One social media user commented, “Guys leave her alone… You unnecessarily waste your time…”

Earlier, in her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast Jaya Bachchan opened up about being disgusted by people who interfere in her personal life. The veteran actress also added that she despises those who ‘fill their stomachs by selling those products’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be very soon seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram