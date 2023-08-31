After delivering an all-time blockbuster in the form of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming biggie Jawan, which is set to hit the screens on 7th September.

Ahead of the release of the massy-actioner, the makers held a grand audio launch in Chennai, which was attended by the cast and crew. Vijay Sethupathi, who plays a lead antagonist in the movie, recalled about her crush in school, whom he couldn’t approach since she was infatuated with SRK.

The love, the whistles, the energy… Thank you for all the memories, Chennai. Until next time! ❤#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/c2C7CA11FF — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 30, 2023

In his humorous tone, Sethupathi said, “When I was in school, I was in love with a girl. But she didn’t know. Every Jaanu has a Ram after all (reference to his 2018 film ’96). But that girl was in love with SRK. It has taken these many years to have my revenge.”

Responding to his Jawan costar, SRK said, “Everyone here spoke in Tamil and I am sure they all spoke good things about me. Except for Vijay Sethupathi, who was talking about a girl. Let me tell you one thing sir, you can have your revenge but not my girls. They are mine.”

Director of the film Atlee shared an interesting anecdote of how he clicked his pic outside Mannat 13 years back and the doors of the mansion opened for him when he approached SRK for Jawan. “I will tell you a story. When I was working with director Shankar for Enthiran in Mumbai. I was told by my friend that we are shooting outside SRK’s house. He asked me to

pose in front of the gate for a pic. After 13 years, the same gate opened and King Khan himself went, ‘Welcome, Atlee sir’,” Atlee said.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Priyamani and others in prominent roles with a cameo from Deepika Padukone.