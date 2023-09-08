Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which released yesterday, is turning out to be a global blockbuster at the box office. After shattering several records in the domestic market, the massy-actioner has taken the overseas circuits by storm.

Jawan has grabbed the top spot in the Australian and New Zealand markets while it opened at third position in Germany as per Comscore.

Australia: Debuts at No. 1 spot. A$ 398,030 [Rs 2.11 cr]

NZ: Debuts at No. 1 spot. NZ$ 79,805 [Rs 39.13 lacs]

Germany: Debuts at No. 3 spot. Euro 146,014 [Rs 1.30 cr]

UK: £ 208,061 [₹ 2.16 cr]

Of Justice & A Jawan.

Of Women & their Vengeance.

Of a Mother & A Son.

And of course, a lot of Fun!!!

Ready Ahhh!!!#JawanTrailer out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/WwU95DJcK2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a huge fanbase in the international markets and Jawan‘s opening day collection is just a reflection of that. It has taken a flying start in USA and Canada and the collections of these circuits are expected to be shared soon.

Jawan will enjoy a free run at the box office in the domestic market as there are no big releases in the next few weeks.

While the film has turned out to be the biggest Bollywood opener of all time, it would be interesting to see whether SRK surpasses himself (Pathaan) to make Jawan the highest grosser of Bollywood.

Talking about the review, Firstpost gave the film 4 stars and wrote, “Atlee, known to be a massy director, gives the audiences exactly what they want. He and also our favourite SRK knows exactly how to get the audiences back to the theatres. They provide what the audience demands, which is a true masala potboiler with a hidden meaning. I won’t say this was SRK’s best performance, Pathaan was undoubtedly better. But the finesse with which he carries his age is remarkable. Again, this is different too as he is portraying multiple characters.”