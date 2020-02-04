Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's film makes Rs 14.86 cr in four days

Saif Ali Khan's slice-of-life comedy Jawaani Jaaneman charts the story of an estranged father-daughter duo who come together after she hunts him down. The comedy has made a total of Rs 14.86 crore after four days at the Indian box office. The film made Rs 2.03 crore on Monday.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman follows a middle-aged man Jasswinder 'Jazz' Kapoor (Khan), who has not come to terms with his age and shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya F's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubra Sait, and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast.

In an interview with Firstpost, Kakkar spoke about casting Khan in this role, "When Saif’s name was suggested, I was like who better than him. With the age right now where Saif is, and the kind of role it was, he brings a lot of class. Saif doesn’t make humour cheap. He makes everything look very classy."

Jawaani Jaaneman is faring pretty well at the box office, considering that the film is a solo Saif opener, as compared to his much-appreciated performance in Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film, which released on 10 January, made Rs 2.32 crore on Monday, bumping the total up to Rs 253.72 crore.

Jazz is a gift. You can open this present tomorrow in the theatres. Yeeeee!!! Wheeeee!! #JawaaniJaaneman hits the screens on the 31st January 2020. A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait) on Jan 30, 2020 at 3:17am PST

