Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's comedy makes Rs 20.21 cr in opening week

Jawaani Jaaneman has recorded lower numbers than expected in the first week.

As per noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has not performed well in the mass circuits but has got in the numbers from select metro cities.

Saif Ali Khan's comedy of errors had made a total of Rs 20.21 crore. The film garnered Rs 1.55 crore on Thursday.

Adarsh shared the figures on social media.

Check out the box office performance of Jawaani Jaaneman

#JawaaniJaaneman has low Week 1... Biz was lopsided: Good at select metros. Weak in mass belt... Needs to maintain the pace [metros] in Weekend 2... Fri 3.24 cr, Sat 4.55 cr, Sun 5.04 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.94 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 20.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan.

Saif's other film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been having a dream run at the ticketing counters ever since its release in January. The period drama, also featuring Kajol, has made a total of Rs 259.52 crore in its fourth week.

Check out the box office performance of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

#Tanhaji continues to shine bright even in Week 4... Proves a tough competitor to *all* #Hindi films... Biz in #Maharashtra is phenomenal... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr, Sun 6.28 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.90 cr, Thu 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 259.52 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman also faces competition from Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D, that has garnered a total of Rs 71.36 crore in its second week.

Check out the box office performance of Street Dancer 3D

#StreetDancer3D biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 56.77 cr

Week 2: ₹ 14.59 cr

Total: ₹ 71.36 cr#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 7, 2020

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut Alaya F, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. A Hindustan Times report says she has now landed a role in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 3, and the film will go on floors in Bangkok this summer.

Charting the story of an estranged father-daughter duo who come together after she hunts him down, Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The narrative follows a middle-aged man Jasswinder 'Jazz' Kapoor (Khan), who has not come to terms with his age and shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubra Sait, and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast.

