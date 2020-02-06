Jawaani Jaaneman box office collection: Saif Ali Khan's comedy makes Rs 18.66 cr in six days

Saif Ali Khan's comedy of errors Jawaani Jaaneman has been a bold step for the actor, who plays an irresponsible middle-aged man, hunted down by his estranged daughter. The film, which released last week, has been doing considerable business at the box office.

Jawaani Jaaneman garnered Rs 1.86 crore on Wednesday, which bumped up the total box office collection to Rs 18.66 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on social media. He added the film is expected to trend well in the metro cities in the second week.

Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan.

Saif's other film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead, has been having a dream run at the ticketing counters ever since its release in January. The period drama, also featuring Kajol, has made a total of Rs 257.67 crore in its fourth week.

Jawaani Jaaneman also faces competition from Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D, that has garnered a total of Rs 70.21 crore in its second week.

Jawaani Jaaneman marks the Bollywood debut Alaya F, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter. A Hindustan Times report says that she has now landed a role in Dharma Productions' Student of the Year 3, and the film will go on floors in Bangkok this summer.

Charting the story of an estranged father-daughter duo who come together after she hunts him down, Jawaani Jaaneman is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The narrative follows a middle-aged man Jasswinder 'Jazz' Kapoor (Khan), who has not come to terms with his age and shirks at the mention of responsibility. His life takes a dramatic turn when Alaya's character Tia finds him in an alley, and tells him there is a possibility he is her father. Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Kubra Sait, and Farida Jalal are also part of the cast.

